Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 22, 2024 – Engineered FAMINE coming to Europe as leaders block food and energy from Russia

- Election rigging, Russian politics, and Western arrogance. (0:03)

- Trump's potential VP pick and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. (5:12)

- #Israel, #vaccines, the #Vatican and the demon-infested Pope. (10:00)

- #Vaccines, LGBTQ+ rights, and an upcoming solar eclipse. (14:30)

- Solar eclipse as cover story for power grid failure. (19:34)

- AI language model training and knowledge gaps. (24:05)

- Vaccines, food shortages, and Russia-EU relations. (30:24)

- Food security and environmental issues in Europe and the US. (35:15)

- Government control, #biosludge, PFAS and toxic farming practices. (39:58)

- Coconut oil's various uses for survival and self-defense. (44:21)

- Using legal action to stop COVID vaccine distribution. (53:53)

- Legal options for addressing adulterated vaccines in #Florida. (57:30)

- COVID-19 vaccine dangers and depopulation. (1:09:20)

- #Censorship and medical treatment during COVID-19. (1:27:25)





