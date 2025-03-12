BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXXED II - The Peoples Truth (2019) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
873 followers
2
283 views • 6 months ago

Vaxxed II: In 2016, a media firestorm erupted when Tribeca Film Festival abruptly censored its documentary selection, VAXXED: From Coverup to Catastrophe, amid pressure from pro-pharmaceutical interests. 

 

In response to media silence on CDC whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, who admitted to fraud on a pivotal vaccine safety study, VAXXED catapulted to notoriety and became a worldwide trending topic, opening to sold out theater audiences nationwide. Stunned by the immense volume of parents lining up outside the theaters with vaccine injury stories to share, VAXXED producer Polly Tommey began to livestream worldwide reaching millions, and a community that had once been silenced were empowered to rise up. In VAXXED II: The People’s Truth, Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?” 

 

www.vaxxedthemovie.com 

  

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipgardasilautismsuicidemeaslesmmrperiscoperobert de niromeasles outbreakrobert f kennedy jrunvaccinateddtapcervical cancerhpv vaccinesterilizationparalysissidsdr andrew wakefieldscreaminghep bvaccine injuredparents storiesprojectile vomitingheard immunity
