Flee From These Religious Organizations And Leaders Following The World In Fear

2 Timothy 3:5 KJV

“Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”





Revelation 18:4

King James Version Bible

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

Luke 16:10

King James Version Bible

10 He that is faithful in that which is least is faithful also in much: and he that is unjust in the least is unjust also in much.





