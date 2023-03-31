Made in the image ((ELOHIYM )) - NOT Made in the Image of the (( LORD GOD )) CONVERSION Necessary !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Zack Wintz YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/BEfquTuAZIo
Quotation from original video description….”If we were made in the Image of the Father, Son and the HOLY Ghost, then WE WOULDN'T NEED to Be Converted"
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee