Matthew 1 - The Promised One - Emmanuel
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
114 followers
18 views • 7 months ago

Pastor Andrew Russell’s message, The Promised One - Emmanuel, from Matthew 1, offers an overview of the book and delves into the genealogy and birth of Jesus Christ.

The sermon explores the significance of Jesus' lineage, tracing His roots and fulfilling Old Testament prophecies.

It focuses on the story of Mary’s pregnancy, explaining that it was through the Holy Spirit, and highlights Joseph’s role as Jesus' earthly father.

Joseph’s acceptance of this divine calling is emphasized, showing his obedience and faith.

The message underscores the central theme of Jesus as Emmanuel, "God with us," affirming the promise of God's presence in human history through the birth of Christ.


