Zionist forces turn an NGO into military barracks





In Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the occupation forces took the "lajee centre” as a military barracks, under the pretext of the Jewish holidays, and took down the Palestinian flag and raised the Zionist flag, in addition to some houses, this is the fourth incursion since the seventh of October, and set up machine guns towards the camp.

Under the pretext of the so-called Jewish holidays, the occupation forces stormed Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and took some houses as military barracks.

Interview:- Mohammad Alazza

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 12/11/2024

