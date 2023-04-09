© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.08 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #takedowntheccp
中国共产党不仅反上帝，而且还破坏上帝创造的一切。郭文贵冒着他和他全家的生命危险，告诉美国真相。如果我们聚集力量，现在还不算太晚。
The Chinese Communist Party is not only anti-God, but also destroys everything that God created. Guo Wengui risked his and his entire family's life to tell America the truth. It is not too late if we gather our strength.