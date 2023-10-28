🚨The Biden family's schemes are Money Laundering 101 | Rep. James Comer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 Rep. James Comer: The Biden family's schemes are Money Laundering 101.
The Bidens intentionally engaged in complicated financial transactions to hide the source of the money they received and avoid scrutiny.
GOP Oversight is continuing to trace the money and will expose the truth.
@NEWSMAX
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1718019462148825500?s=20