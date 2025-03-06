© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: The launch of SEGA GENESIS (1989)
Publicado em YT, 09 de Dezembro de 2015
Créditos: Movietime, My Vintage Video
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKj_4ArfcYg
Descrição Original do Autor:
42 011 vues 9 déc. 2015
A news report (begins in progress) about the debut of the Sega Genesis video game system in the North American market. Originally aired on Movietime (the predecessor of E!) in 1989. Features cameos by Donald Trump and Night Court's Harry Anderson.