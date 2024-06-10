Canada Can’t Afford Corporate Subsidies

David Darwin, Chair of CHP Canada’s Economics and Finance Department, talks about the economic harm of corporate subsidies . . . sometimes referred to as “corporate welfare”—why they are bad for Canada and why they fail to create the good jobs and the environment for growth that politicians often promise.

You can read David’s communique on this topic at: https://www.chp.ca/commentary/corporate-subsidies-unwarranted?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=VideoPromo&utm_campaign=CorporateSubsidies

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/