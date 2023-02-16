BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sen. John Kennedy shared his thoughts on CCP’s spy craft
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
50 views • 02/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28fsaa99a1

02/14/2023 Sen. John Kennedy shared his thoughts on CCP’s spy craft. Kennedy says the American people deserve to know what's going on, the Director of National Intelligence and President Biden need to talk straight to the American people and answer basic questions. The problem is Xi Jinping, he lies repeatedly, and can't be trusted. The CCP is going to do whatever is in their best interests, I don't believe anything they say.


02/14/2023 参议员约翰·肯尼迪分享了他对中共间谍飞行器的想法。肯尼迪议员表示，美国人民应该知道究竟发生了什么，国家情报总监和拜登总统需要与美国人民进行直接对话，并回答基本的问题。问题的根源在于习近平，他已多次撒谎，不可信任。中共为了其利益会做出任何事情，我不会相信他们所说的任何话。


