"THE PROBLEM OF CONTINUITY" - [SNIPPET FROM APRIL 11, 2024/ FULL VIDEO LINK IN COMMENTS & BIO]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
1
Download MP3
143 views • 9 months ago

Let the mouth of the Lord declare a thing before it comes, so that, when it happens, men will know the Spirit of God still speaks. The problem with the U.S. elections is one of CONTINUITY. In a live prayer call prophesied on April 11, 2024, Yah revealed that America's difficulty is an incumbent reluctance to let go of the seat of power in a fair fight. The matter is fighting dirty to keep the seat, doing whatever 'needs to be done' to keep all doors open and make an ailing president still look like a viable option.


"It's me. It's me and it will always be me. It's my time turn, and I'm not giving up without a fight." Those are the words of the prophecy. Let men judge righteously and know that Yah is telling America she's in for the dirtiest election period of her life- DO OR DIE, as both teams battle to win but one is willing to go lower than anybody ever expected. Thus days the Lord.


P.S. Kindly do not label me "pro-" this or "supporting" that. I have made it clear I have no dog in any fight unless the dogs are fighting in the Bible. Thank you.


WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=z03jPAFjPC8


----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECY FIRST POSTED- "THE REALITIES OF WAR- A GLOBAL WAR IS COMING"

https://youtube.com/watch?v=z03jPAFjPC8


