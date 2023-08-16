EPOCH TV | Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Biden Wants to Build Homes for Illegal Immigrants; DOJ Targets Americans for Cash, Using Forfeitures
The Biden administration is asking for funds to build homes for illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes after the administration closed facilities that previously held people that were trying to enter the United States illegally.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is ramping up efforts to seize the property of Americans when it’s believed to be linked to crimes. Using this tool, the government has made tens of billions of dollars over the past several years.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.