ABC Episode 110: “Scholarship, Critique & The Wisdom of the Crowd”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Crowdsourcing is a great way
to approach creation because in any given point there's always somebody on the
Internet who knows something better than you do.” - Guy Kawasaki
“Criticism, like rain, should be gentle enough to nourish a man's growth without destroying his roots. The greatest threat to freedom is the absence of criticism.” - Frank A. Clark