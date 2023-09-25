BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canadians Respond To Canadian PM And Zelensky Saluting A Nazi SS Fighter At Parlimentary Congregation
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
100 views • 09/25/2023

Ezra Levant of https://rebelnews.com/ joins host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to respond to Canadian speaker of the House of Commons asking the entire Parliament to give a standing ovation last week to a 98 year old Nazi Waffen-SS soldier in the presence of the visiting Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/canadas-speaker-of-the-house-apologises-for-honoring-an-actual-nazi/

Trudeau Faces Hard Pushback After Honoring SS Fighter on Parliament – Mistake by Globalist Poster Boy Exposes Ukrainian Nazism to the World – PM Deflects the Blame, Points to Speaker of the House

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/trudeau-faces-hard-pushback-after-honoring-ss-fighter/

-----------

WATCH: Parliament gives standing ovation to Ukrainian Nazi

As  many as 2,000 Waffen SS soldiers of Ukrainian heritage, including Yaroslav Hunka, changed their identities and masqueraded as 'refugees' before capture to seek refuge in Canada in the 1950s

https://www.rebelnews.com/watch_parliament_gives_standing_ovation_to_ukrainian_nazi








canadiansrespond to trudeauand zelensky saluting a naziss fighter at parlimentary congregation
