Hamas Invades Israel in a Surprise Attack,, Netanyahu Vows Revenge [Vantage with Palki Sharma]

Palestinian terror outfit Hamas invaded Israel on Saturday morning. Several people have been reported as dead in Tel Aviv, and many have been reported as injured. Reports say that Hamas launched atleast 5000 rockets on different parts of Israel, causing serious damage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against the terror outfit, promising retaliation. Palki Sharma brings you the complete report on Vantage.

UPDATE

An estimated 700 Israelis have been killed, more than 2,000 are wounded, and 100 are confirmed to have been taken captive by Hamas since the war began Saturday.





