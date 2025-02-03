BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV E285 Parash 016 Beshalach Sh’mot (Ex) 13:17-17:16
BGMCTV E285 Parash 016 Beshalach Sh’mot (Ex) 13:17-17:16


Exo 14:29 But the people of Isra'el walked on dry ground in the sea, with the water walled up for them on their right and on their left.


This Parash teaches us to trust when things do not look in your favor. In this teaching we will also discover the name of the Angel of protection. The angel that lead the chosen people through the desert. We will also look at why there were 600 chariots. How this deals with the flood and following the commandments of the one true King and His angel.


Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
