"THE COMING JUDGEMENT OF SLAVERY TO THE UNITED STATES" - (VIDEO #1 COVERING JUNE 2019 - JUNE 2021)

PLEASE READ THE TITLE CAREFULLY, THESE ARE OLD VIDEOS FROM 4- 5 YRS AGO. #RUSSIA #CHINA #USA WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The ancient evil of slavery will be seen again in modern times. The Unites States of America will be invaded simultaneously by Russia and China in a "lightning war" and everything she owns will be taken captive including the people. This will be open slavery that other nations witness exactly as Israel was taken into captivity in the Bible - this is the righteous judgement of the Lord to this nation: As you have done to others, it will be done to you.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services so please use *only* the Friends & Family option on PayPal. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PART ONE: Slavery will be seen again in the modern world. America has been judged grossly unfaithful by the Lord Yah, and for her unfaithfulness I have proclaimed almost 500 messages of final punishments that will come against her since 2019 to 2024. Economic disaster, civil war, poverty, plagues, natural disasters, invasion and defeat by Russia, China and a coalition of nations, scattering of Americans to the four corners of the world, & slavery. All prophecies can be read (with prayer) at: www.the-masters-voice.com.
PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO ARE FROM 2019-2021:
AMERICA IN CHAINS- THE SLAVERY CHRONICLES: JUNE 7, 2019
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/
SEND FOR THEIR FLESH: JUNE 27, 2019
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
AMERICA IS BROKE: OCTOBER 20, 2019
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/
THE CENTER WILL NOT HOLD: JAN 20, 2021
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/
THE RUSSIANS WILL TAKE AMERICA: JUNE 27, 2021
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.