ShaDoWCa7 sings Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 infuses heightened spirituality to her classic performance of this popular song.

She originally posted it to her old YouTube channel July 30, 2016.

Below is her original description:

"This is my cover of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen. I changed the lyrics to fit what I imagine as my total praise to my merciful and marvelous Lord. ♥ He has made my life so wonderful and given me so much; there is no way I could ever praise Him enough! ♥

No matter how many times I try, I cannot sing this song without crying. The words to this song come straight from my heart. I hope you enjoy! ♥

I did all the vocals and the music.

The background footage is from the video game "Homesick" (PC)."

New Lyrics by Destiny Cross: Hallelujah

What can I say? I'm a loss for words,

How do I praise my beloved Lord,

When all I am is feeble and unworthy?

There's nothing here that comes to mind,

That truly could Your love define,

The Light of Life and Glory, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

Why was it me that You came to die?

What did I do that You heard my cry?

I can't explain the greatness of Your Glory!

You chose to take on all my sin,

That Heaven's gates I might enter in,

Your life You gave to save me, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

What can I do to thank you Lord,

For giving what I could never afford,

What did I do to deserve Your gracious mercy?

All my fears You put to rest,

My heart-aches, worries, and all my past,

Forever I'll sing Your praises, Hallelujah!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

I thank you Lord with these lips of mine,

No words could ever truly define,

The way Your love overtakes and overwhelms me!

Thank you, God, for loving me,

You took me in and You set me free,

Forever to be with You in sweet eternity!

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah,

Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah!

