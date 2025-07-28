BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How AI is Trained, Developed and Used and Its War Against Humanity - Joe Allen
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
61 views • 1 month ago


Transhumanism is the great merger of the human mind with machines, and this once fantastical idea is rapidly becoming a looming possibility as technology continues to evolve. This is a reality that Joe Allen is all too familiar with. He is the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s War Room, and he is also the author of Dark Aeon - Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity. He talks about how quickly AI has inserted itself into our everyday lives, as well as the five grades of AI initiation in our society: AI as a tool, teacher, companion, creature, and god. “For most people, the first three stages are already a tangible reality,” he says. Joe discusses the backstory of AI, its ultimate goal, and how these superintelligence systems are trained, developed, and used.



TAKEAWAYS


There is a notion being pushed by many that AI will be a great supplement to human teachers


AI is being used right now as a form of friend, companion, and even lover for many users


AI will likely become a necessary component of society that will force people to use it


AI systems often “hallucinate,” which means they simply make things up and usually the content is not based on scripture or truth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Dark Aeon book: https://amzn.to/3TQeVOK

I ‘Married’ a Virtual Man article: http://bit.ly/4lR457C

AI Chatbot Responsible for Teen’s Suicide: https://bit.ly/3IJIbnW


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOE ALLEN

Website: https://www.darkaeon.xyz/

X: https://x.com/JOEBOTxyz


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
godhumanityprophecyaiartificial intelligenceend timestechbeast systemtranshumanismjoe allengroktina griffincounter culture mombannons war roomchat gptdark aeon
