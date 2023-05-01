2023.04.27 [NFSC Speaks: Infiltration Files]

"The US needs to wake up to the threat of the CCP. This is one of the biggest threats we have across the globe, and even more so in America."





"The secret CCP police stations in the US have lots of connections with the CCP. This is the biggest threat and danger to the Chinese community because they're targeting Chinese dissidents!"





"The defendants, Lu and Chen, are lying about what they're doing and their communication with the CCP, and the surveillance they have on Chinese dissidents in the US. Yet Miles, the No. 1 CCP enemy, who has no actual victim and no substance in the indictment against him, is sitting in jail."





