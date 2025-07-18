Israel's 'plan is to BREAK SYRIA into parts & pieces' - journalist Ali Rida Sbeity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel's 'plan is to BREAK SYRIA into parts and pieces' — journalist Ali Rida Sbeity
Adds that Israel 'wants to claim' and control south Syria
Only 'backs' the Druze 'for its interests' to protect the Israeli border region.
Adding:
Hamas (Gaza) spokesman Abu Obaida reappears after MONTHS of silence, despite Israeli claims he was dead
He vows more soldier captures, accuses Israel of truce violations, and calls Gaza’s resistance 'the greatest military school'
Says goal is ending the 'genocidal war'