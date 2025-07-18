Israel's 'plan is to BREAK SYRIA into parts & pieces' - journalist Ali Rida Sbeity

Israel's 'plan is to BREAK SYRIA into parts and pieces' — journalist Ali Rida Sbeity

Adds that Israel 'wants to claim' and control south Syria

Only 'backs' the Druze 'for its interests' to protect the Israeli border region.

Hamas (Gaza) spokesman Abu Obaida reappears after MONTHS of silence, despite Israeli claims he was dead

He vows more soldier captures, accuses Israel of truce violations, and calls Gaza’s resistance 'the greatest military school'

Says goal is ending the 'genocidal war'