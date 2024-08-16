❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week August 09 - 15, 2024

▪️Ansar Allah fighters' attacks on military and merchant ships continued unabated in the Red Sea region. The Yemenis struck the tankers Delta Atlantica and On Phoenix with unmanned boats, the vessels sustained minor damage.



▪️U.S. naval forces also intercepted several Houthi munitions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. During the week, coalition forces shot down three ballistic missiles and two kamikaze drones and destroyed three unmanned boats.



▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched strikes on Kamaran Island west of mainland Yemen. At least one radar station was hit as a result of the coalition airstrike.



▪️Pro-Iranian militias were also active, periodically shelling U.S. positions. In eastern Syria, a missile strike hit a U.S. Army base at Conoco field, but with no effects on the ground.



▪️A kamikaze drone strike on the U.S. Harab al-Jair airbase in al-Hasakah province was more successful. The attack destroyed warehouses, no casualties were reported.



▪️To the east of the Euphrates fighting continued between pro-government tribal forces and Kurdish detachments. At the same time, artillery of the Syrian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces.



▪️An attack by pro-Kurdish militias on the positions of the Syrian troops was among the relatively high-profile events. Both sides suffered casualties during clashes in the village of al-Bulil, controlled by the Syrian Arab Army 4th Armored Division.



▪️In response to Syrian attacks, a U.S. drone struck a bus near the town of Al-Bukamal. Eight fighters from Iranian-backed pro-government forces were killed.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/