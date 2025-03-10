🚨🇺🇳BREAKING: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tom Fletcher on what he witnessed in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨🇺🇳BREAKING: When asked if he had ever seen anything like what he
witnessed in Gaza, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Tom Fletcher said:
No. Never…Nothing can prepare you for that…it’s just wasteland for miles and miles and miles. People talk about resumption of the conflict, there’s nothing left to bomb there. It’s a horror show.
Source @Al Jazeera
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/