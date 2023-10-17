Abu Obeida, a Spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, made a Statement regarding the Possibility of Releasing the Hostages - 10.16.2023

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the military wing of Hamas, made a statement regarding the possibility of releasing the hostages:

"According to preliminary estimates, there are 200-250 prisoners or more in the Gaza Strip. The Al-Qassam Brigades have about 200 of them, the rest are from other formations. We can also confirm the death of 22 hostages: they died as a result of Israeli strikes on our territory "As soon as we are provided with appropriate conditions, we will be able to release the foreigners