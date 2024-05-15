And We Know 5.15.2024 Cohen backfires, Minority VOTE flip, DEI losing funding at UNC, Secret Society panic, Amazing Wakeup, Pray!

LT of And We Know





May 15, 2024





You can’t help but wonder how the enemy is feeling now, knowing that all of their plans continue to fail. Their only hope is cheating in elections and that is starting to dwindle slowly each day. We will explore the losses in court, how the secret societies and others tried to control us, and look at a debate in Oxford that had Pelosi squirming… you don’t want to miss it.





——

—————————————

—————————————————————

—————————————————

“If you look at my practice, maybe 1200 patients: 70% are long vax, not long COVID, meaning all of their issues, the syndrome, started after the vaccine, not COVID.” https://t.me/c/1716023008/252878

Teacher unions https://t.me/c/1716023008/253661





The cast of the View laments the fact that nobody cares about the Stormy Daniels Trump trial and doesn't seem to understand why Trump seems so comfortable in the court room. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19489





President Trump SLAMS Biden's TOTAL FLIP FLOP on Tariffs: I said where have you been for 3½ years? They should have done it a long time ago. China is eating our lunch - and they went away from what I was doing... it was VERY BAD for the auto industry. https://t.me/evans_baked_telegram/66120





The 2024 Election new variants are coming… another lab created bioweapon ‘gain-of-function’ disease… https://t.me/professor_patriot_official/17614





“FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE I’M GOING TO BE VOTING FOR THE FELON!” 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/135830





George Bush and John Kerry were both part of a secret society hailing from Yale called the Skull and Bones where the initiation rituals included kissing a sku https://t.me/dotconnectinganons/135888





⚠️Watch the narrative that AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine is safe completely fall apart!https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66573





This American Citizen “Just got around to reading the transcripts from Joe Biden's very small campaign stop in California yesterday” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66567





⚠️Man makes strong argument for The Statue of Liberty in NYC to have been based on Lucifer - The Genius of Evil https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66547





UNC's trustees just voted to defund the DEI department and direct it to campus police. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/66426





Winston Marshall debate with Pelosi https://x.com/MrWinMarshall/status/1788965604096950381

——————————

