🔥A large-scale fire is still raging in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kiev

It was previously reported that some warehouses were attacked in Borshchagovka.

Also, "Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed a strike on the railway infrastructure in Kremenchug.

Ukrainian channels report that last night Russia launched a record number of long-range drones at Ukraine - 805.

Previously, the maximum number of "Shaheds" and their modifications reached 728 units - on July 9.

Adding:

Russian MOD statement on last night's strikes:

Today, September 7, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike with precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles on production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases in the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine, including the industrial enterprise "Kiev-67" on the western outskirts of Kiev and the logistics base "STS-GROUP" on the southern outskirts of Kiev.

The strike objectives were achieved, all designated targets were hit. No strikes were carried out on other targets within the borders of Kiev.