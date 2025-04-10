BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Massive fire devours warehouses in Apaseo el Grande, Mexico
174 views • 5 months ago

Massive fire devours warehouses in Apaseo el Grande, Mexico — local media

Emergency crews are battling the blaze as authorities work to assess the damage and determine if there are any casualties. The full extent of the devastation remains unknown.

Adding: 

Over 100 people killed in Yemen in US strikes since mid-March 

"US aggression since mid-March has resulted in the deaths of 107 civilians and the injury of 223 people, most of whom are children and women," the foreign ministry was cited by Almasirah broadcaster.

The Ansar Allah movement threatened "more painful escalation" if the US continues bombing Yemen, the report said.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
