"The Shocking Truth About Remdesivir: What Fauci Knew"

On multiple occasions, you have heard me discuss the harmful & dangerous drug Remdesivir - how Dr Fauci, in 2018, knew that this drug had a 53.1% death rate when it was used in the Congo for the Ebola clinical trial. It had to be pulled from that clinical trial because it was so lethal. The death rate went as high as 86% before this lethal drug was pulled. Fauci was aware that this drug killed patients in Africa regardless of their viral load.