New BRICS+6 Supercurrency?

De-dollarization Tipping Point

* At their 2023 summit, Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa agreed to expand BRICS.

* Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia & UAE will join BRICS in the first phase of its expansion (effective January 2024).

* Other phases will follow. Many more nations are interested in joining.

* These 11 countries have a combined population of 3.7B people — as well as massive economic activity and resources.

* They include 6 of the world’s top 10 oil producers, comprising 43% of global oil production. R.I.P. petrodollar!

* BRICS+ now effectively surrounds the Persian Gulf; and is consolidating control of global sea lanes.

* As Vladimir Putin stated in his address, de-dollarization is an objective and irreversible process that’s gaining momentum.





Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full webcast is linked below.





GoldSilver | Will We See A BRICS Currency? Rick Rule & Mike Maloney On Gold & Silver (31 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3duix1-will-we-see-a-brics-currency-rick-rule-and-mike-maloney-on-gold-and-silver.html

