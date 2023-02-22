George Soros having a stroke at the Munich Security Conference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Banned Youtube Videos
Feb 22, 2023
Watch as George Soros appears to have a stroke whilst reading a WEF script on the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. We can all live in hope ...
Kudos to Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire for this grab. https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1628252190572789762
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJcOn8f8i8QW/