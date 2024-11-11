CALL THE UNDERTAKER: VACCINE HUSTLERS RAMP THINGS UP AGAIN...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I found three mainstream sources for these scary reports all within the last three days. I'm sure you could easily find hundreds more.
IMHO the cabal knows there is a certain percentage of unsuspecting idiots who will continue to partake in this madness right up until their demise.
You might wanna get more coffins ready...
Sources
London Drugs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q4vWVZ9ROg
Good RX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB-Zf1uxmKg
UW Medicine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lz7tJYPmd34&
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report