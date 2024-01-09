THE PERILS OF ZIONISM -- VETERAN JET PILOT CHRIS K.

28-year military vet & jet pilot, patriot, husband, father and prepper returns to SGT Report to discuss a topic that has been "off limits" for the entirety of our lives, Zionism. Specifically Rothschild Zionism, the reason for war after war and so much human suffering on earth. Thanks for tuning in.
