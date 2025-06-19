BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Slaughtering Tyrants, Molech Worship, and the 'Prince of Peace' Deception
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
2 months ago

My most recent appearance with Victor Hugo Vaca Jr., a presentation long in the making titled 'Prayer to Slaughter Tyrants', covering...


The death of tyrants, the Satanic playbook, and secret societies; the Vatican and the Ninth Circle; Molech worship, medical cannibalism, and the Mark of the Beast. I’ll be talking about royal murders and angel rapes, about Fake Israel and the spirit of Jezebel, about Trump and crisis actors, I’ll be talking about the end-times and the prophesied destruction of the United Nations. And I will be playing some characters and doing different voices.


The books most relied on for this were...


1/ 'Battle Manuals for Freedom' - by A. LeRoy

https://Geni.us/Rights


Free downloads at https://PoetProphet.com


2/ 'A Better Eden' - by A. LeRoy

https://Geni.us/Gracious


Paperbacks available at https://payhip.com/PoetProphet.


Abdiel LeRoy Website: https://PoetProphet.com

Abdiel LeRoy Substack: https://poetseye.substack.com

'Prayer to Slaughter Tyrants' series starts at https://poetseye.substack.com/p/prayer-to-overthrow-empire-and-emperors

'The United Nations Has Signed Its Own Death Warrant' at https://poetseye.substack.com/p/the-united-nations-will-fall


Donate to Victor-Hugo at https://victorhugocollection.com


My name is Abdiel LeRoy, author, poet, narrator, actor, all-round creative genius. My life’s work is to be a man of letters, and my mission is to obliterate and destroy the Molech-worshipping cult of daughter-fuckers and son-fuckers that now infest every man-made institution and to herald on Earth the Kingdom of the Most High. In this, I am led by the Son of Man, my Captain and Saviour, Jesus Christ, to whom I have devoted life and soul.


I attest that I am not a member of a secret society, nor have I sworn a secret oath. Nor do I have any affiliation with that Satanic kingdom that has usurped the name of Israel and perpetrates atrocity and genocide, wearing Molech’s badge.

trumpcensorshipconstitutionbiblechristjesussatanprayerunjewsrightstyrannycultselijahmolechwindsorsannettnemos
