BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

After five COVID-19 mRNA booster shots this is what the human heart looks like - permanently damaged with fatal micro-scars
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
797 views • 5 months ago
NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination


Cardiac micro-scars (MMS) found in 3 patients who died of unexplained cardiac arrest—all had 5-6 COVID-19 booster injections.

Key findings:

  • Micro-scars in arrhythmogenic regions (pulmonary vein-left atrium junction) suggest a structural substrate for arrhythmias following COVID-19 vaccination.
  • Pre-death arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation & nonsustained ventricular tachycardia) occurred in patients with multiple booster doses.
  • Possible mechanisms: Spike protein production in cardiomyocytes, triggering immune activation,     inflammation, microvascular injury, and fibrosis—leading to myocardial scarring and electrical instability.
  • Corroborates our prior research on COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest, linking myocardial scarring, arrhythmias, and sudden death.


Sources :

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1902507869767168033

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1904564623757488633

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mrnabooster shotsmicro-scarsnicolas hulscher mph
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy