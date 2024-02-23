The "CORONA-VIRUS" (COVID-AI-19) A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks Linking Humans to The Sentient World Simulation #Bioconvergence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
This is the Harry Potter book Sabrina encourages us all to read. Thanks to the Psingerists Telegram channel for downloading a PDF of it.
Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems
https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891
ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse
https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html
20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/
NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f
(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS)
(Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity. It will continue to
be improved upon and could unquestionably be chosen as a bioweapon. The rapid growth in
biotechnology could trigger more opportunities to find new ways to fight diseases or create new
ones'
(Pg14) Gene therapy as a Bioweapon:
'State of the Bioweapon: Stealth viruses just like the gene therapy, require a vector to be
inserted in the body and lay dormant until a trigger mechanism is activated either internally or
externally. Imagine having a cancer causing virus enter a human cell and lay dormant until an
external signal triggers the disease. When the signal gets activated the cells become abnormal
and could rapidly generate abnormal cell growth leading to a tumor and ultimately, death. Now,
apply this concept to a population where an HIV virus gets disseminated within a target
population. At a specific time chosen by the perpetrator, the signal would be triggered to harm
an entire population all at once. Although this bioweapon is futuristic it is not improbable and
deserves to be examined'
• Biotechnology: Genetically Engineered Pathogens (The Counterproliferation Papers, Future Warfare Series No. 53)
CorporateAuthor:USAF COUNTERPROLIFERATION CENTER MAXWELL AFB AL