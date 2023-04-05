Top 10 Best Big Game Hunting Cartridges for Your Next Hunt

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

If you’ve ever spent any time in a deer camp, you know that the virtues of certain hunting cartridges are hotly debated among serious big-game hunters. Modern shooters have access to hundreds of capable cartridges, and every big game hunter is convinced that the one he uses is the absolute best.

Because hunters are awfully opinionated, this article won’t completely settle this age-old argument. What it will do is outline the best big-game cartridges in current production, so you can make an informed decision about which one will work best for you.

In this podcast, Chris and Dave discuss their top 10 best big game hunting cartridges for taking down anything between whitetail deer and moose. These are the heavy hitters that can really deliver the kinetic energy to safely and humanely put down big game with a single shot. Most of these cartridges are not for beginners, but will serve you well on your next hunt with the proper practice.

