Hearings Expose End-to-End Betrayal

Dec. 6 2023 - Tuesday’s congressional hearing featuring the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, is a prime example of why this agency has to go if Donald Trump returns to the White House. When quizzed by GOP Senators, Wray squirmed, smirked, and lied or refused to answer their questions about the weaponization of the FBI against Americans.





Other hearings revealed the depth and breadth of betrayal from institutions and the people in charge—their censorship and spying, persecution and collusion.