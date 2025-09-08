You Are Living In ‘The Golden Age’ Dystopia We Were Warned About-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 8 2025

In the 1956 sci-fi novel ‘The Stars My Destination’, we read this “This was a Golden Age, a time of high adventure, rich living and hard dying… but nobody thought so. This was a future of fortune and theft, pillage and rapine, culture and vice… but nobody admitted it. This was an age of extremes, a fascinating century of freaks… but nobody loved it.” Doesn’t that sound almost exactly like how life is here in 2025 in the 21st century? Welcome to The Golden Age, so who has the gold? Glad you asked.





“Babylon hath been a golden cup in the LORD’S hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; therefore the nations are mad.” Jeremiah 51:7 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, starting at the top with Donald Trump as president, we are surrounded by an end times rogue’s gallery of very powerful, very wealthy men and women who have seized control of our global society, and are remaking it in their own image. Remember when we all thought then-president Obama was going to bring in martial law? Turns out, Donald Trump is the one attempting to do that right now in places like Washington, Chicago and a number of other cities. But only cities controlled by Democrats, not Republicans. While all this is playing out, the entire Trump family continues to rake in billions in crypto. Over in Europe, Russia has just unleashed an 800 death drone attack on Ukraine, with much more in the pipeline. Remember ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Minority Report’? We appear to be living in a simulation quite like that. Of course, as Bible believers, we know what time it is and what’s right around the corner.