The Battle for Your Mind | Treating Brain Fog Naturally
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
34 views • 03/03/2023

My mistake! I left out the third major cause: mold brain, of course!


This video addresses:

- Potential causes of brain fog

- Treatment for brain fog (besides avoiding the cause)

- How we're all being illegally drugged without our consent

- How faith comes into play

- Making important decisions in spite of brain fog and being on one's death bed


My Mast Cell Stabilizers: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/my-mast-cell-stabilizing-herbs


Natural EpiPen Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives


Lion's Mane: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nuCiFUqxjftk/


Root Causes: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-true-root-causes-of-disease--your-doctor-doesnt-know-video


Targeted Individuals: Mentally Ill? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd


We're Sort of Targeted Individuals: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/we-are-targeted-individuals-sort-of


Microwave Sickness: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic


Ashwagandha: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/ashwagandha-an-herb-for-microwave-sickness-overall-health-etc


5th Seal Bible Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/rest-yet-for-a-little-season-fifth-seal-bible-study


6th Seal Bible Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-sixth-seal-of-revelation-bible-study-video


Subscribe to our free newsletter via our website: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Our Book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Please note that comments are not monitored. We don't have time for that! Similarly, we do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):

Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69

EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc

Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

healthchemicalschemtrailstoxins5gwarspiritual warfareemfsehsmicrowave sicknessmental warfare
