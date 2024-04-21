© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Angus Dalgleish warned the world two years ago and now the Japanese paper confirms the link between the MRNA booster and cancer. He is struck by the Japanese researchers hypothesis that the abnormal clots are actually enhancing the cancers to spread and metastasize.… https://t.co/7fB6HSRGTn