Quo Vadis
Jan 17, 2024
In this video we share Medjugorje Homily of Bishop Strickland for January 17, 2024
Please like, share and comment to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience!
Thank you!
The former US Bishop of Tyler Texas, Bishop Strickland, is in Medjugorje with a group of pilgrims.
He has been warmly welcomed!
Here are a few words that I took from his homily today:
“Medjugorje is a story between David and Goliath!”
“Life is a climb on a rocky path!”
He is planning to climb both Podbrdo (Apparition Hill) and Mount Krizevac with his pilgrims.
He said he has some good shoes for it…!
This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.
F O L L O W M E & S U B S C R I B E:
/ @quovadis1
To support this page please visit the site below!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_a_GEY-0x4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.