Quo Vadis





Jan 17, 2024





In this video we share Medjugorje Homily of Bishop Strickland for January 17, 2024





Please like, share and comment to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience!





Thank you!





The former US Bishop of Tyler Texas, Bishop Strickland, is in Medjugorje with a group of pilgrims.





He has been warmly welcomed!

Here are a few words that I took from his homily today:





“Medjugorje is a story between David and Goliath!”





“Life is a climb on a rocky path!”





He is planning to climb both Podbrdo (Apparition Hill) and Mount Krizevac with his pilgrims.





He said he has some good shoes for it…!





This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.





F O L L O W M E & S U B S C R I B E:

/ @quovadis1





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_a_GEY-0x4