Rostec sent the latest Mining System "Zemledeliye" (“Agriculture”) to the Russian troops ahead of schedule - can “plant” Mines in an area the Size of Several Football Fields in Minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rostec sent the latest mining system "Zemledeliye" (“Agriculture”) to the troops ahead of schedule.
This complex can “plant” mines in an area the size of several football fields in a matter of minutes.
The system is capable of automatically firing a salvo at calculated aiming points, recording the coordinates of the fall on an electronic map and transmitting data to a higher control level. Explosive devices self-destruct or deactivate at a set time, which simplifies and speeds up mine clearance after the cessation of hostilities.