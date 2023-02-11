They Murdered My Father!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A young woman expresses her outrage over the fact that the hospital murdered her father with Remdesivir and other COVID protocols. It is now well documented that hospitals received thousands of dollars for each official COVID death.
