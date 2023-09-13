Quo Vadis





Sep 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 12, 2023





Dear children, do not retreat.





Love and defend the truth.





The silence of the just strengthens the enemies of God.





My Jesus awaits your sincere and courageous witness.





Turn to Him who is your One True Saviour.





Humanity walks towards the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





The lack of love for the truth will lead humanity to the spiritual abyss.





Seek the Lord.





He waits for you with open arms.





Bend your knees in prayer.





When you are estranged, you become a target for the demon.





Onward along the path I have shown you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on September 22, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, turn to the Lord who loves you and knows you by name.





Do not forget: the Just Judge will call you to account for everything you do in this life.





Bend your knees in prayer.





I have come from Heaven to help you, but you cannot live mired in sin.





Humanity is heading for the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





I suffer because what is coming for you.





Be faithful to Jesus. In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Pray much for the Church of My Jesus.





Difficult times will come for the righteous.





You will yet see horrors in the House of God.





The defenders of truth will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but the Lord will save His people.





Do not be discouraged.





Onward in truth!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





