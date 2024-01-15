Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UFO Revelations: Are We Ready for Extraterrestrial Contact – Week in Review – Jan 13, 2024
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
40 views
Published a month ago

Michael Salla


Jan 14, 2024


A primary source for David Grusch is Dr. Eric Davis

Miami Mall incident was likely a Deep State Psyop using holographic tech for a potential bluebeam alien event

The Spectator reveals an intriguing official disclosure plan from Britain’s scientific establishment

Anthony Sanchez discusses whistleblower accounts of Dulce Underground Base

Recent Move to Florida’s Key West

Gen Stephen Whiting replaces Gen James Dickinson as head of US Space Command

JP Update – Strange Medical Experiments and More on Nordics taking over Space Arks

Elena Danaan answers questions about using electronics aboard ET spacecraft

New Bill proposed to US Congress to prevent retaliation against civilian pilots for reporting UAPs/UFOs.

Key problem with Jacques Vallee and John Keel speculative theories on the unknown aspects of UFO phenomenon.

House Oversight Committee given a classified briefing on UFO phenomenon and members promise more disclosures to come.


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfod9FZFqJI

Keywords
medical experimentsufobritainextraterrestrialwhistleblowerpsyopweek in reviewexopoliticsus space commandnordicsjpelena danaanspace arksmichael sallanew billdisclosure plandavid gruschdr eric davismiami mall incidentanthony sanchezcivilian pilotsdulce underground baseholographflorida key westgen stephen whiting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket