I prayed for Trump and Bobby to team up so we can heal everyone.

Clay Clark: What are your hopes now that RFK Jr has, in fact, teamed up with Donald J Trump.

Judy Mikovits: I see them being fully able to heal this chronic disease epidemic. We have the tools. Many people around this country, as you see in this book, are already. So in the last three years, we put everybody on the ground. It's not my hopes. It was my prayer they would team up. That's why Roger Stone was on page 200 and Bobby was on 201. I was just hoping somebody could see it, other than you! haha. And I thank God that they do.

So, I like Bobby, I was praying for what was the right thing all the time. So my hopes is that we will truly be one nation under God, and we can heal each and every one of the cultures and the groups that have been targeted by each and every variant, because we've had the patents for each and every variant and the cures since 2010.

Everybody will be fine if we can just implement. And we can implement at every level. We can repurpose the drugs. Everybody wins, including the taxpayers. And when I say repurpose the drugs, you use them with plants and botanicals and terpenes, everything we always talk about. Really low dose. Cardio Miracle is your foundation, living mineral water, from plants, from food, everybody wins and everybody can be healed, no matter how sick they are right now.





