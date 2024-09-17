BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Promised Return of Jesus: Are You Ready?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
27 views • 8 months ago

Join us in today's devotion as we reflect on the return of Jesus Christ and His promise to prepare a place for us. We delve into the comforting words Jesus shared with His disciples about His return, the event of His ascension, and the angelic affirmation of His coming back in the same manner. Through scripture passages from John 14:1-3 and Acts 1:9-11, we explore the significance of being prepared for His arrival. Let this devotion remind you of the importance of trusting in Jesus and living a life ready to meet Him. Amen.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:54 Daily Devotion: Heavenly Sunlight
01:50 The Return of Christ: Biblical Promises
05:34 Jesus' Ascension and Promise to Return
08:03 Be Ready for His Coming
09:12 Closing Prayer and Blessings

Keywords
christjesusdevotionlast daysnoahend timereturnten virgins
