Constitutional Sheriffs Movement Grows; Founder Sheriff Mack Joins Us
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
105 views • 09/07/2023

The Constitutional sheriffs movement is growing, and it’s freaking out the media. Sheriff Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, joins us today to discuss the movement and the attacks on it. He also discusses how sheriffs can protect J6’ers from the feds and nullify firearm “laws” passed by legislatures, and what they need to do to protect people from the carbon-capture schemes that threaten property rights.

Also, South Dakotans are celebrating a victory in the larger battle to stop carbon-capture pipelines in their state; and a federal court slapped down the FDA by allowing a lawsuit accusing the agency of interfering with the practice of medicine to go forward. 

In the later segment of the show, Alex Newman interviews a retired public-school teacher about the brainwashing of students and teachers.  

Keywords
fdaconstitutionsheriffcarbon-capture
