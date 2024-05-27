BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bro Sanchez Most Recent Debate Over Professor Daves Lies on May 26 part 2
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 11 months ago

I come on and talk with Bro Sanchez At exactly 26 mins in the video, that's me Jack


At 41min Bro Sanchez literally left us speechless cuz I was listening to everything he said and was digesting that shit cuz he just broke shit down like I couldn't believe, I wanted to get on the mic but had to absorb everything he had said


This shit ain't for everybody man this is for those are willing to listen cuz Bros wisdom is deep

Keywords
solarknowledgelightearthcosmologyskywordrealityprofessorflatgreatancientdavehowardconceptiondiamondbroringeclipseeffecttotalancestorshourssanchezterrence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy